Black Friday, the busiest shopping day in the United States since 2005, is almost here and the internet can barely keep calm. Every year, Black Friday is celebrated on the day after Thanksgiving which falls on the fourth Friday of November. Although it is predominantly celebrated in the US, the popular tradition has now spread to other countries, too, including India. It marks the start of the festive season (read: shopping season). In 2021, Black Friday will be celebrated on November 26. Watch out for brands offering discounts like never before to ensure customers flock to its stores - both online and offline. Stores open as early as midnight on Thanksgiving or before. Although Black Friday is not an official holiday, some states in the US declare it a holiday for government employees. With Black Friday being right around the corner, memes have taken over Twitter with users pointing out how crazy shoppers go to any lengths to snag a sweet deal.

Take a look at the best Black Friday memes here:

Why is it called Black Friday?

Due to the massive sales thanks to the steep discounts, it is one of the most profitable periods for companies. Black entries are used to denote profit in the account books, while red indicates a loss. Since Black Friday season sees a huge uptick in black entries, the day came to be popularly known as Black Friday. As per the National Retail Federation of the US, the holiday season rakes in about 20 per cent of annual sales. Although India has its own festive season of Diwali and Dussehra, Black Friday is increasingly gaining prominence in the domestic market too with many online retailers like Flipkart and Amazon offering heavy discounts.

