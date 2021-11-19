Black Holes Could be Used to Produce Gold and Silver, Finds Study

Black holes are an interesting topic of discussion for astronomy enthusiasts globally. Despite decades of search and study, there’s still a lot of mystery about the functionality of black holes. And a new revelation by a team of German researchers poses a new question about the mysterious holes in outer space. A report published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society claims that black holes are capable of forging heavier metallic elements like gold and silver in them. Now, these elements require extreme astrophysical conditions to originate and the research team at GSI Helmholtzzentrum für Schwerionenforschung claims that black holes can provide that condition

To reach a conclusion that the black hole had the ability to give the required extreme condition to create elements like gold, the scientists compared the black hole condition to other cosmic conditions like neutron star collisions, reported Science Alert.

Advertisement

Working with experts from Japan and Belgium, the research team performed computer simulations to show the synthesis of heavy elements in black holes.

The focus, however, remained on showing the creation of the metals in newborn black holes especially the ones that are orbited by an accretion disk of hot, dense matter. These disks facilitate the formation of excess neutrons which accelerate the conversion of protons to neutrons. Researchers noted that the presence of neutrons in high numbers was the basic requirement of the synthesis of heavy elements

Simply put, the black holes swallow dust and gas from the surroundings and turn into chemical elements

Speaking about the findings, Dr Oliver Just, a member of the research team, said that the study systematically studied the conversion rate of neutrons and protons and discovered that the disks of the black holes remained rich in neutron till the required condition was there.

He added that the most important thing for the creation of elements in a black hole is the total mass of the disk. A larger disk will mean more neutrons are formed from protons through the capture of electrons under the emission of neutrinos and are available for the synthesis of heavy elements by means of the r-process.

But in case the disk’s mass is too high, the inverse reaction plays an increased role so that more neutrinos are recaptured by neutrons before they leave the disk. These neutrons are then converted back to protons.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.