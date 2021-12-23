Blankets for Elephant Calves, Heaters for Enclosures: Assam Animals Get Special Winter Care

As the mercury takes a drastic dip in North Eastern part of the country, several measures are being taken by wildlife authorities in Assam to make animals comfortable. Assam state zoo in Guwahati and Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation at Kaziranga National Park in Assam have taken special measures. The authorities have also installed a heater to warm the water for tortoises. 100 watt bulbs have been fixed in animal rooms. To comfort deer, the zoo authorities have put paddy straw in their rooms.

Meanwhile, Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation are taking special care of one-horned rhino and elephant calves. As these little ones need more attention during winter the authorities have provided blankets, rubber mat and heater for the animals.

CWRC veterinarian Dr, Samsul Ali said, “At present, our centre is taking care of nine elephants, five rhino calves, one buffalo calf, five leopards and one Royal Bengal tiger." He also informed they are considering increasing food intake of tigers for winter. The centre is also giving shelter to chicks of different birds and keeping them warm with bird brooder. Notably, CWRC at Kaziranga is the only facility in India where injured, orphaned wild animals are treated or raised and they are returned to their natural habitat afterwards.

India’s only Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation is located at Borjuri in Panbari, near World Heritage Kaziranga National Park. It was established in 2002 to support the efforts of the Assam forest department in responding to wildlife emergencies of the region and more so during the floods.

The CWRC is managed by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and funded by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW). The rehabilitation and conservation centre has marked its uniqueness by tending to 250 species, which possibly is rare even globally in terms of multi-species services

