WATCH: Food Blogger Gifts Candy to Kids Selling Jewellery, Their Reaction is Heartwarming

Kindness is a virtue that brings more satisfaction to your life. And recently, an Instagram food blogger was seen feeling the same way when she surprised two kids selling jewellery on the streets with a cute little gift. A video uploaded on Instagram is gaining praise and love from netizens. In the clip, two boys can be seen with plastic baskets hanging from their necks. The basket carries some artificial jewellery that they are hoping to sell. Their clothes are ragged and soiled, but the innocence on their faces is priceless. Following that, we see the blogger handing out chocolate bars to each of them. They exchange surprised glances at first, but soon a wide grin spreads across their cheeks as they look at each other while grinning in surprise. And trust us, that smile on the children’s faces is more than enough to brighten your day.

The video also shows a text saying “Ahh my heart", followed by a heart emoji. The cute video has been creating a buzz on the internet. Since being posted online it has been viewed over 9 million times and around 943k people have liked the video. The comment section of the video is filled with adorable comments from the netizens. Notably, the video was uploaded by a Delhi-based food blogger named Ekta Patni who goes by the username, @thecheeseaddict_2193 on Instagram.

She captioned the video, “Never felt this good. I urge you to do something good, doesn’t matter little or big, just something good every day - make someone smile." Keep in mind that there is no such idea as a small act of generosity. Every action causes a ripple that has no logical end.

We wish we could see such kindness everyday.

