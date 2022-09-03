Blue Star’s Titanic II Would Sail The Same Route As Original

We are all familiar with the legacy of the majestic Titanic and its ill-fated first and last journey, thanks to the 1997 cinematic adaptation by James Cameron starring Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet. Although the ship never completed its maiden voyage and its sinking has gone down in history as one of the most heart-breaking tragedies of the century, one cannot help but wonder how it would have felt to sail in the architectural marvel.

However, after more than 100 years since the sinking of the Titanic, soon many people may have a chance to experience the voyage in the majestic British luxury passenger liner with the launch of the Titanic II.

Since it sank in 1912, the British luxury cruise has caught people’s imaginations, but after more than a century, a safer trip aboard the replica of the ship might be possible in coming months. The intention to construct an exact copy was first stated in 2013 by Blue Star Line, a firm owned by Australian mining magnate Clive Palmer.

The iconic replica of the most well-known passenger ship in the world was scheduled to be launched this year, though the exact date has not been revealed yet, according to The Mirror.

Titanic II will travel the same route as the original ship did when it made its maiden trip between Southampton and New York City and famously collided with an iceberg. It goes without saying that this replica, despite being based on the famed liner, will have considerably more updated safety features and navigation systems, the Mirror report added.

However, there will be many references to the Titanic itself in the architecture and interior decor, including a nearly exact replica of the ship’s grand staircase made of wood. So that the passengers can descend in an evening gown like Rose did in the movie. The class divisions on Titanic II will be the same as on the first Titanic. Passengers can book tickets in First Class, Second Class and Third Class cabins.

