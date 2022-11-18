Bobby Deol from 'Ajnabee' Can Only Save Elon Musk's Sinking Twitter, Here's How

Hundreds of Twitter employees are expected to be leaving the social media company and memers believe that there is only one man who can prevent all of this from happening. If you did not guess it, Lord Bobby is at it again. The page has uploaded an image from Bollywood movie Ajnabee. With Bobby Deol, netizens have morphed image of Elon Musk and he can be seen sitting right next to him. The image is from the scene where Bobby Deol cracks a completely unknown password to him.

“The only person who can save Twitter #RIPTwitter," read the caption. The tweet comes as a part of the RIP Twitter bandwagon. Have a look:

#RipTwitter has started trending on the social media handle. This comes in as worried social media users posted about the platform’s fate. The company is facing extreme turbulence as of now. Employees, internally known as “Tweeps", used the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked and the salute emoji as they tweeted about their resignations. Few netizens can be seen using memes and images to describe the situation.

As per Reuters, Musk was meeting some top employees to try and convince them to stay, said one current employee and a recently departed employee who is in touch with Twitter colleagues. As of now, it is unclear as to how many employees have chosen to stay. The numbers highlight the reluctance of some staffers to remain at a company.

Amid the chaos, workers have been asked not to report to work as all office buildings will be temporarily shut, beginning immediately. According to BBC, a message sent to Twitter employees highlights that access to all office buildings and badge access will be revoked until Monday, November 21. “This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade," Musk said.

