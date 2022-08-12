Bobby Kataria Claims He Smoked In 'Dummy' Plane After Receiving Massive Backlash

Bobby Kataria is making news again after claiming that it was a dummy aircraft in which he was seen lighting a cigarette. His claim completely contradicts the airline’s statement wherein it had confirmed the incident took place in one of its aircraft in January this year. While speaking to ANI, Kataria said, “The video in which I was seen smoking was a dummy plane and that was a part of my shooting in Dubai. Taking lighter inside the plane is not allowed." The statement comes after an old video of social media influencer resurfaced on the Internet and became the reason for widespread anger all across the nation. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security confirmed that the now-viral video was old and appropriate action was taken against Bobby at that time, reported ANI.

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also took note of the video as he said there would be no tolerance for such hazard.

The video was shot when the influencer reportedly travelled from Dubai to New Delhi on a SpiceJet flight on January 23, 2022. The video was immediately taken down from his social media pages. “Video isn’t available on his FB/Insta page. Action taken by aviation security earlier," the authorities said.

The video showed the social media star laying down at the tail section of the SpiceJet flight and smoking a cigarette. Smoking is banned on all flights be it domestic or international. According to ANI, a SpiceJet spokesperson said that none of the passengers or crew was aware of the act. The matter came to the airline’s notice on January 24, 2022 through social media posts.

Recently, he uploaded another video where he can be seen consuming alcohol on a busy Dehradun road. An investigation has been launched by Uttarakhand’s director general of police Ashok Kumar. It all started on July 28 when Haryana resident Kataria uploaded the video to his verified account. The short clip has now triggered widespread anger. The influencer has around 6.3 lakh followers on the photo and video-sharing platform.

An inquiry has been launched into the matter. DGP Kumar, in a report by The Times of India said, “The man seen in the video is blocking the road and consuming liquor in public." He further added that this is totally unacceptable and strict action will be taken.

