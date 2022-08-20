Bobby Kataria Faces FIR For Insulting, Sending Death Threats to Gurugram Woman

Social media influencer Bobby Kataria sparked controversy again as an FIR was lodged against him and 10 others at Gurugram. Kataria has been booked by Gurugram Police for thrashing a woman, giving her death threats and posting vulgar messages about her on social media, reports India Today. The complainant, who is a resident of Ashok Vihar in Gurugram, alleged that Kataria went to a championship organised in Gurugram Sector 5, forcefully stopped the event and all the accused announced their own team as winner and proceeded to give them the medal and prize money.

“When I asked for the money, they started misbehaving and threatened to kill me. They have been harassing me and posting vulgar messages about me on Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp," India Today quoted the woman as stating in her FIR. She said that she has even had to leave her house with her son.

The complainant has demanded strict action against Kataria and the others accused in the matter.

Recently, a video of Bobby Kataria smoking inside an airplane created havoc and outrage on social media. Speaking to ANI, Kataria said, “The video in which I was seen smoking was a dummy plane and that was a part of my shooting in Dubai. Taking lighter inside the plane is not allowed. It completely contradicts the airline’s statement wherein it had confirmed the incident took place in one of its aircraft in January this year.

In another incident, an investigation was launched by Uttarakhand’s director general of police Ashok Kumar after a video of Kataria consuming alcohol on a busy Dehradun road went viral. It all started on July 28 when Haryana resident Kataria uploaded the video to his verified account. The short clip triggered widespread anger. The influencer has around 6.3 lakh followers on the photo and video-sharing platform.

In the video, Kataria could be seen sitting on a chair in the middle of a road and consuming alcohol. Shot by one of his aides, the video has background music playing which says, “Roads apne baap ki."

Recent incidents with Bobby Kataria, YouTuber Flying Beast aka Gaurav Taneja, wildly misogynistic TikTok star Andrew Tate, Tamil Nadu YouTuber TTF Vasan point towards a problematic pattern.

