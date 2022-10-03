Bollywood Fan Replaces 'Kesariya' With 'Dil Dooba' and Internet Thinks It's the Same Song

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s song Kesariya has mad eheadlines for a lot of reasons - from the ‘love storiyaan’ controversy, to the memes that it curated. However, this time, it is different as the song has had an unexpected ‘crossover’ with Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai’s song ‘Dil dooba.’ Originally uploaded by ‘qualiteaposts,’ the video shows Ranbir and Alia from Kesariya but the background music has been changed to Bollywood song Dil Dooba. “Why does it match so well," further read the video.

With over 1 lakh views, the video has become viral and people can be seen sharing the video on their stories. Have a look for yourself:

The steps go along perfectly to the tunes of ‘Dil Dooba.’ “Wayyyy better than the original song," wrote an Instagram user.

The Kesariya song has been composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Many Twitter users could be seen tagging Pritam to get a clarification on the alleged “copy". The song had been hyped up quite a bit and people had been eagerly anticipating it. Since its drop, Kesariya thus received quite a lot of scrutiny, especially since the “love storiya" lyrics set the memes rolling.

Meanwhile, earlier, popularly known as the Dancing Dadi, Ravi Bala Sharma has become an internet sensation with her graceful dance videos. Recently, she dropped another Instagram Reels of herself dancing to Ranbir and Alia’s romantic track Kesariya from the movie Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. She looked divine in a yellow skirt and pink blouse which she paired with a multi-colour dupatta.

The internet’s favourite Dancing Dadi displayed her flawless moves grooving on the popular track crooned by Arijit Singh. The creator’s fans queued up to share their reaction to her latest video. “So pretty and graceful ma’am," said one user. Another wrote, “Beautiful always auntyji." A third user added, “Such cute expressions!! You are adorable dadi."

