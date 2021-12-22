50 Funniest Tweets of 2021 That Prove Desis Didn't Come to Play

Desi Twitter humour coupled with the whirlwind of existential crisis that was 2021 is a potent cocktail fit to knock anyone out. There’s a type of funny for everyone and for every mood among these Indian Twitter jokes, ranging from cringe, crass, slapstick to cerebral. Everyone knows millennials like to make self-deprecating jokes, and it’s safe to say that the global pandemic actually gave them a reason to do so, seeing as we’re all now slightly rusty at the edges. But it’s not that the funniest tweets this year were all pointing to what transpired in the last two years. Life is tragicomic and some Desi struggles are here now, and have been, for a long time. These tweets are odes to the perplexing condition that the Desi existence is, from work and mental health to dating and well, a lot of Bobby Deol. Oh, and some of them might be dad jokes. Literally.

Indians aren’t just using it to be funny and slightly deranged, though. Some serious business goes on, including heated political debate and detailed movie critiques. Ever notice the hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter that keeps flashing on and off Twitter’s trending section? It was first sparked off in early 2021 by a desi couple, who announced their wedding on the microblogging site and photos from their big day by using a viral meme from 2020: “How it Started vs How it’s Going". The couple also informed their followers that Twitter had played matchmaker in their relationship and shared their first-ever exchange on the platform along with the hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter. Not only that, we’re also experts at making requests and being invested in other people’s relationships (think Desi requests to new Twitter CEO Parag ‘bhai’ and Priyanka Chopra removing her ‘Jonas’ surname on Instagram). If these tweets aren’t proof enough, Desi Twitter is a funny place in every sense of the term.

