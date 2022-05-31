Book Issued in 1976 Returned After 46 Years, US Library Leaves 'Thank You' Note

Libraries often see books being returned after the due date has passed. While it is common for the default period to be days or weeks long, what is not common is the delay period being calculated in decades. Owasso Library, considered one of the busiest libraries in the Tulsa City-County Library system in Oklahoma, United States, received a book borrowed in the 70s and was finally returned in 2022. The book, Annie, Annie, authored by Molly Cone, was reportedly overdue on September 8, 1976 and returned to the library’s shelves on May 27, 2022.

Announcing its return, the library shared a post on Facebook, along with the pictures of the book that was returned after 46 years. “Thank you to whoever returned this copy of Annie, Annie to us! According to the inside pocket, this book was due back to the central library on September 8, 1976. Only 46 years overdue!" read the caption along with the pictures.

Take a look:

Clarifying the case further, the library mentioned that the book was checked out before computer systems took command of the management of issues and returns. “There was no way for us to tell who had checked it out," the comment read. Along with it, they also announced that the library does not charge overdue fines anymore.

Mulling over how the book might have found its way back to the library, Karen Inman, in an interview with NewsOn6, said, “Our guess was probably someone was cleaning out someone’s house and just came across this." Describing the book, Inman said, “This is actually one of those books that it’s hard to find nowadays. It is so old it is not in print anymore."

A similar incident took place in Scotland where the Dunfermline’s Central Library in Fife received a book which was issued more than 73 years ago.

