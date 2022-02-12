'Bored' Security Guard Who Drew Eyes on Rs 7 Crore Russian Painting Reveals Why He Did it

The bored security guard at an art gallery in Russia who drew eyes on a painting worth Rs 7 crore using a ballpoint pen has revealed the reason behind his act. The 63-year-old man, Alexander Vasiliev, has used a ballpoint pen to doodle on Three Figures, a classic painting by Anna Leporskaya. The painting was displayed at the Yekaterinburg’s Boris Yeltsin Presidential Centre. Following the vandalism, it was reported that the security guard was fired from his job while his intentions were not known. However, according to a report by Yekaterinburg newspaper E1, Alexander has now spoken up and has explained the circumstances which prompted him to vandalise the painting. Reportedly, Alexander told the newspaper that he was provoked by some school girls who were on a visit to the abstract art exhibition. The security guard who carried out the vandalism on his first day the job, claimed that he did not lie the pictures at the exhibition. “They left a difficult impression, I tried to pass without looking at them," Alexander added.

Alexander further revealed that he stood there for a while observing people’s reaction on the painting and then spotted some teenage girls chattering about it. He recalled hearing the girls who were discussing how the classic art work did not have any eyes, or mouth and looked plain.

Further, Alexander claimed that the girls then offered him a pen and asked him to draw the eyes on it. “Draw on the eyes, you work here," Alexander told the newspaper. This prompted Alexander to believe that the painting was the work of the school children. He then even asked the girls if it was their, to which the girls replied with “Yes".

Falling for the mischief of the teenagers, Alexander decided to draw the eyes on the painting with the pen. “I thought it was just their children’s drawing," he said. However, later Alexander admitted not knowing the actual worth of the painting and that it was brought from Moscow.

The painting has now been sent for restoration whose cost is estimated at Rs 3.5 lakh by restoration experts. Meanwhile, Alexander has been charged with vandalising the 20th century painting and could face prison after police opened an investigation.

