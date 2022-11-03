'Bored' UK Man Grows 'World’s Most Dangerous Plant' At Home

Many prefer to learn something new when they get bored, while others partake in more dangerous endeavours. This man from the United Kingdom is the latter. Out of sheer boredom, he decided to grow the world’s most dangerous plant at home. Daniel Emlyn-Jones has cultivated a plant so dangerous that with just one sting it can lead to months of pain and even suicidal thoughts. Known as Dendrocnide Moroides, it is a native plant found in Australia and Malaysia. ‘Gympie-Gympie’ or ‘suicide plant’ is capable of torturing its victims for a long time if its hair is not removed from the victim’s skin. But Daniel just lets the plant sit in a cage with a ‘danger’ sign attached to it.

According to The Independent, the avid gardener said, “I just thought it would add a bit of drama to my gardening. You can get seeds on the internet, you have to be careful it doesn’t spread out of a contained area though, so I keep it potted in my front room. I got my seeds from a company in Australia, it cost something like sixty Australian dollars, so it wasn’t cheap. I have always liked plants though, I just have got a bit bored with geraniums. According to the internet, the Aborigines supposedly used it to help treat arthritis. I’m not sure how true that is, or how that would work."

Revealing how it feels to be stung by the plant, Daniel said it is not a good idea if someone grasps it. He has only been slightly stung by it. That too through the fabric bit on the back of his heavy-duty elbow-length gloves. To him, it wasn’t that awful.

The plant is one of four species of stinging tree in Australia. The other three are also closely related species of the family Urticaceae. They are the giant stinging tree or Dendrocnide excelsa, the shiny leaf stinging tree or Dendrocnide photinophylla, and the Atherton Tableland stinger or Dendrocnide cordata. The Gympie-Gympie shares the most commonality with the Atherton Tableland Stinger. However, it is Dendrocnide Moroides that is said to have the worst sting of all. Perhaps the most painful sting of any plant in Australia.

