After British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s picture enjoying wine and cheese with his wife and staff during UK’s first lockdown in May 2020 was published by The Guardian, social media is rife with anger mounting against the leader. Johnson’s spokesperson said that the No 10 staff were having a work meeting in the garden, The Guardian reported. Johnson is seen with his wife Carrie, who seems to be holding their baby, and two others at his table with bottles of wine and a cheeseboard. The picture shows that social distancing was not followed by more than a dozen people gathered at the Downing Street terrace and garden. Four people are seated at the next table and a bigger group is seen on the lawn. During the May 2020 lockdown, schools, pubs and restaurants were shut with citizens allowed to meet only one person outdoors, and physical work meetings could take place only in “absolutely necessary" circumstances, that too by maintaining a distance of 2 metres.

“Those were people at work talking about work," The Guardian quoted Johnson speaking to media when questioned about the photograph.

Advertisement

Netizens reacted sharply to the latest leaked picture of the Prime Minister enjoying while netizens were forced to stay indoors.

Advertisement

A parody Twitter account of Johnson added that he’ll “introduce step 2 restrictions" which include going to office when wine is available and no socialising without cheese."

Few users recalled the heart wrenching experience of attending loved ones’ funerals amid the pandemic lockdowns.

Ironically, on the day the picture in question was clicked, then health secretary Matt Hancock had told the public to follow the lockdown rules and stay away from socialising. The Prime Minister has been facing a volley of criticism for consistent allegations of his office violating Covid-19 restrictions after a video surfaced of his staff joking about a party at Downing Street when such events were banned.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.