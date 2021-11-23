Boris Johnson has outdone himself yet again in his history of gaffes. In a sort of hat-trick blunders, the British Prime Minister compared himself to the biblical figure Moses, pretended to be a speeding motor vehicle, and praised Peppa Pig while addressing the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). Johnson appeared to have lost sense of his speech and struggled to assemble the papers held in his hands while on the podium. The ‘rambling’ speech was criticised by industry leaders as lacking professionalism and seriousness. The Conservative PM uttered “blast it" and repeated “forgive me" thrice to the crowd while attempting to get his speech back on track. The speech was supposed to be a chance for Johnson to expand on his green industrial revolution plan for the UK, but the only announcement was about charging points for electric vehicles being made mandatory for all new buildings from 2022. Twitter launched an avalanche of memes and disapproval of Johnson’s ‘shambolic’ speech. Take a look at some reactions below:

Johnson had compared his 10-point plan for the economy to the 10 commandments of Moses calling it a “new Decalogue that I produced exactly a year ago when I came down from Sinai" and “the new 10 commandments are ‘thou shalt develop industries like offshore wind, hydrogen, nuclear power and carbon capture."

He also talked in length about his visit to the children’s amusement park Peppa Pig World to emphasise on the importance of private sector. “I loved it. Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place. No Whitehall civil servant could conceivably have come up with Peppa."

According to The Guardian, a Downing Street transcription stated “arum arum aaaaaaaaag" as the noises made by Johnson during the most animated part of his speech while saying that electric vehicles move “off the lights faster than a Ferrari."

Although, after the speech, a journalist asked him if he was okay, Johnson replied with remarkable confidence that he thought it went very well. Johnson had recently raised eyebrows with a questionable joke on “feeding humans to animals" during a press conference with children on climate change.

