'Born Writer': Fourth Grader's Simple Lines Leave Internet Mighty Impressed

Sometimes children do the simplest things that end up teaching a deep lesson to adults. A fourth grader’s attempt to channel his inner ambiguity is having a similar effect on the internet. A Twitter user recently took to the social media platform to share her son’s writing that he penned during distance learning two years ago. The child was in just fourth grade when he wrote these simple sentences. The first one chronicles the time when got an idea for writing poetry.

He wrote, “I think I had an idea for a poem, but now it is out of my mind and wandering around the house."

The second piece of his writing, dedicated to his mom on Mother’s Day, made an apt reference to rose. “You are beautiful like a rose on a stem with thorns. Because sometimes you get angry," it read.

The third writing titled ‘Ode to post-bath articulated, “I am going to dry myself in the warmth and the shape of the light."

Though simple, the pure meaning behind the short pieces has struck a chord with many. Within a day the tweet thread has garnered the attention of more than 1.59 lakh Twitter users, leaving many impressed with the boy’s skills at such a young age. Lauding his effort a user wrote, “This is actually a lovely bit of poetry."

Another commented that the boy is a born writer, “And this … is actually a poem. A really good poem. Please tell your 4th grader that he is a born writer."

A Twitter user claimed even if they don’t consider them poems, just the phrases used remind them of a famous personality, “Ignoring the poetry aspect, just the phrasing is tickling my brain as being in the style of someone very famous who I can’t place. Twain? Vonnegut, perhaps?"

Another wrote, “I have lived for nearly 5 decades and have never produced anything nearly this profound."

What’s your thought on the 4th grader’s creativity?

