Boss Gets Offended After Employee Greets Him With 'Hey' on Chat and Internet is Livid

It’s 2022 and offices around the world are moving towards a more casual, friendly environment where employees can feel and perform their best. The communications channels are a lot more flexible than they used to be. But for some bosses, the hangover of old-school decorum doesn't seem to be fading away anytime soon. A young professional recently shared his WhatsApp chat with an office senior, who pulled him up for greeting with “unprofessional hey".

Posting a screenshot of the conversation on Reddit, the user wrote, “Hey isn’t professional?”

In the screenshot posted on Reddit, the employee can be seen greeting his boss with a casual 'Hey' while responding to a query about a particular test report. However, the reply upset the senior who decided to school the employee on professionalism. “Hi Shreyas, My name is Sandeep. Please don’t use the word ‘hey'," the boss wrote. He asked the employee to at least use a “Hi" instead of hey.

And it did not just stop there! The boss went on to list a set of other words that should not be used in professional contexts. “Other words you should never use professionally: 'Dude, 'Man, only 'hello'. " Hi there" if you are not targetting a wide audience for in a mail, to senior to you, 'chap', 'chick'"

In his reply, the employee said that he chose a casual form of exchange as they were talking over WhatsApp and not over LinkedIn or a mail chain.

“I’m just being casual as you are texting me on my personal number. And coming to being professional, I’m not the one being offended," he wrote. The boss then tried explaining his point of view.

Sharing their reactions, users narrated their stories of similar tantrums from their bosses. “I had a boss like this in India who insisted that we call him “Sir", while we were on a first-name basis with everyone else,” a user wrote. The post has received over 55,000 upvotes on Reddit so far.

