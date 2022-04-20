Boston Marathon Bombing Victim's Brother Pays Tribute by Finishing 2022 Race

Honouring his younger brother who died in the Boston Marathon bombings of 2013, 20-year-old Henry Richard gave an emotional tribute by reaching the finish line of the marathon this year.

Henry’s younger brother, Martin, was just 8 when he was killed in the Boston Marathon bombings nine years ago. Since then, Henry has been witnessing the annual marathon as a spectator but did not run until this year in the 126th marathon, as reported by CBS Boston.

After finishing a symbolic 26-mile marathon, Henry’s parents and his sister hugged him at the finish line remembering Martin. “It meant the world to me that they were here waiting," said Henry.

Talking of his run, Henry said that he was highly elated after making it to the finish line. “It’s great to get here finally," he said. Henry added that he had been preparing for years and was delighted that he could complete the marathon.

Recalling his brother, who was the youngest victim of the bombings, Henry highlighted that Martin would be running with him in the marathon. “So happy to finish, that’s all I can think about," he added.

The Boston Marathon bombings was a terrorist attack that took place near the finish line of the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013. The attack had claimed the lives of three spectators while more than 260 people were injured after bombs detonated in the crowd. While Martin died that day, his younger sister, Jane, lost her left leg in the attack.

According to a report in the Boston Globe, Henry described returning to the Boylston Street attack site to run and said that “there was so much emotion packed there". He acknowledged the large crowd that had gathered to see him run and said that it was overwhelming.

Henry even had Martin’s name written on his bicep and his sister’s name on his back as he paid tribute to the bombing victims through the run.

