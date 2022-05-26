'Bottled It': LSG Captain KL Rahul Slammed for 'Slow Innings' Against RCB in IPL Eliminator

Did KL Rahul cost Lucknow Super Giants the must-win game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 Eliminator on Wednesday night? Not really, if you glance at the scorecard. Chasing a mammoth 207/4 posted by RCB thanks to Rajat Patidar’s exceptional, unbeaten century, LSG skipper KL Rahul opened the innings and was in the hunt till the 19th over before Shahbaz Ahmed completed a clean catch in Josh Hazlewood’s over to end the hopes of newly-formed LSG eying their maiden cup. Apart from KL (79), Deepak Hooda’s 45 and essential partnership with the captain swung the match in LSG’s favour, sending a few scares in the RCB dugout.

Harshal Patel along with Hazlewood in the death overs saw LSG falling short of the target, losing the contest by 14 runs. While LSG captain KL did put up a fight by top-scoring with 79, an inning that took him over 600+ runs in IPL 2022, his strike rate of 130 was a cause of concern for millions who tuned in to the exciting contest. He took as many as 58 deliveries in his 79 as miffed fans wondered if the result could have been different had he accelerated earlier and switched gears instead of taking the run-chase deep as it did in the end.

With the win, RCB will now face Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 where a win would see them in the finals of IPL 2022 against Gujarat Titans.

