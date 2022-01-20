Bought as Little Kitten 2 Years Ago, This Russian Cat is a Gentle Giant Now

People keep different animals as pets. However, most of us prefer dogs or cats. But Yulia Minina, a Russian resident, had no idea that what she was buying as a little innocent cat would grow so much in two years. Yulia Minina’s pet cat has become so big in just two years that people mistake it for a dog.

Yulia of Russia has come into the limelight because of her pet cat Kefir. Yulia bought Kefir from a pet shop two years ago. Kefir was quite small at the time. Seeing the innocent Kefir, Yulia brought it home. But little did she know that Kefir in just two years would grow so much that many people would start considering him a dog.

Advertisement

Kefir now weighs 12-and-a-half kilos and is expected to grow more in the next three to four years. According to Yulia, she never even dreamed that her innocent little cat would grow up to be so big. Seeing this giant cat, many people get scared and even call it a monster.

Giving details about Kefir, Yulia said that she is very friendly and welcoming. Though, strangers mistake Kefir for a dog. Yulia shared one more habit of Kefir with the people. She said that Kefir prefers sleeping on top of her at night. There was no problem when he was little. But being so big, his weight makes it difficult for Yulia to sleep. However, Yulia is very much in love with Kefir.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.