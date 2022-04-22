'Bow to King': Ravindra Jadeja's Gesture to Dhoni After Classic Run Chase is All of Us

Ravindra Jadeja, the new skipper of Chennai Super Kings, made it plenty clear with a heartwarming gesture to remind us all that Dhoni is, in fact, the best in the business when it comes to finishing off in style. Needing 17 off the last over against Mumbai Indians, Dhoni turned the clock back by smashing a maximum and following it up with a couple of boundaries to take Chennai Super Kings home to their second victory in the IPL 2022. After finishing the job, Dhoni was greeted by his teammates including captain Jadeja who doffed his hat and bowed to Thala to extend his respect toward the veteran.

Jadeja’s gesture did not go unnoticed as IPL fans praised the all-rounder for showing genuine gratitude for the legend that is Dhoni. Additionally, Ambati Rayudu can also be seen folding his hands, doing a “namaste" to Dhoni in now-viral photos and videos.

Thanks to Dhoni’s heroics, Chennai Super Kings registered their second win in the ongoing tournament. On the flip side, Mumbai Indians have now lost their 7 in 7 matches, becoming the first IPL team ever to lose seven matches in a row.

Dhoni finished with 28 off 13 deliveries.

