Boy in Malaysia 'Vanishes' Mid-ride at Fair, Confused Mother Shares Baffling Video

A video of a boy disappearing from a ride was recently shared on Twitter and it has left the netizens intrigued. The footage that is doing rounds on the Internet was tweeted by The Sun with a caption that read, “Disappearing boy on fairground ride has everyone baffled – can you work out what’s going on?" The incident took place in Malaysia at a fun park in Johor. Nur Afrina Rosni, a 30-year-old woman, witnessed the entire incident as she was making a video of her five-year-old son named Muiz Afrina, who was sitting next to the boy who appeared to have vanished in the clip. As per The Sun, the woman shared the video on TikTok with the caption, “Who is sitting next to Muiz?"

The disappearance of the boy sitting next to Muiz left people in utter surprise as he can be seen enjoying the ride with Muiz during the first round but before the second round starts, Muiz is seen sitting alone.

Nur Afrina explained that she wanted to sit on the ride along with Muiz as he was an only child but the seats were too small for her. She claimed that the boy was sitting next to her son, “I am not mistaken. They were sitting together. I didn’t know the boy next to him. I think the workers seated them together. While I was filming a short video, the car came around a second time and my son was suddenly alone," she said, reported The Sun.

She added that when her son got off the ride and looked around, the other child was nowhere to be found. She expressed how puzzled and spooked she was after witnessing the incident. “I’m still left wondering, what happened to that boy?" she said, as per The Sun report.

She added: “Muiz said he was sitting with a boy on the ride. When I showed him the video, he said he did not know where he went." She also mentioned, “It was scary, but my son is okay," reported The Sun.

The clip garnered a huge reaction on Twitter. A lot of people commented on the tweet. One of the users wrote: “Guys focus on the yellow car with 2 kids."

Some people found it hard to believe and dropped tweets like, “So no one else can see him laying down the next time the cart passes? No? I guess it’s just me then. he is still there but laid completely down" and “Clearly an edited clip."

What do you think about this clip? Can you spot the second boy on the ride.optical illusion, Malaysia, disappeared, five-year-old boy, Muiz

