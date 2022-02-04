Boy Walks With Hot Oil to Sell Freshly-fried Samosas, Desi Foodies Shower Love

Every day, social media provides netizens with videos that educate people or entertain them. But there are a few videos that also motivate social media users. Undeniably, the constant streaming videos make everyone go through a wide range of emotions. And the stories behind those videos are responsible for such emotions and for making them viral on the internet. When it comes to social media, nothing can beat a good food video, because Indians are foodies and there's no doubt about it. But, if that food video comes along with a story of perseverance and dedication that inspires and motivates all, then nothing can stop it from getting viral.

One such video of perseverance has been doing the rounds on the internet. This time, a samosa vendor, who walks around with his makeshift gas and sells the snack, has caught the attention of netizens.

Advertisement

It can be seen in the viral Instagram video, posted by a food blogger going by the name YouTube Swad Official, that a young samosa seller is walking around with a hot oil container. With the help of a container, he made an improvised gas stove that is portable. It can also be seen in the clip that the boy is carrying a bucket and a basket full of samosas. According to the blogger, the young boy sells four pieces of this snack for only Rs. 10.

While sharing the video, the food blogger wrote, “Ever seen anything like this?" He ended his caption with shock-face emoticons. As of now, the video has 5.7 million views and has garnered 515k likes. It wasn’t just the food blogger who was shocked witnessing the boy's perseverance, but many on the internet lauded the boy for his dedication and some also pointed out how he is holding something so hot with bare hands.

Advertisement

One user wrote, “Ek din ye bhai apni mehnat se bahot aagey jayega”. Another user wrote, “The oil he is using looks way better than some outlets you have posted before. God bless him”. Not just this, but, many people have also asked for the address of this young samosa seller, as they would like to help him out.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.