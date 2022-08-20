'Boycott Amazon' Trends as Twitter Outraged Over 'Obscene' Radha-Krishna Painting

‘Boycott Amazon’ trended on Twitter, with Hindu Janajagruti Samiti requesting action against the e-commerce giant for selling a painting of Radha-Krishna that it deemed “obscene". The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti submitted a memorandum requesting action against Amazon to Bengaluru’s Subramanya Nagar police station. The controversial painting was also being sold at Exotic India website as part of Janmashtami sale. It was being sold by Bengaluru-based seller Inkologie on Amazon.

The Hindu organisation later claimed in a tweet that the painting had been withdrawn by both Amazon and Exotic India after the hashtag uproar. Exotic India also tweeted out an apology, writing, “It was brought to our notice that an inappropriate image was uploaded on our website. The same was brought down immediately. We sincerely apologise, Pls dont #Boycott_ExoticIndia #boycott_exoticlndia… Hare Krsna [sic]".

Advertisement

One Twitter user claimed: “This is a Kangra painting of the Gita Govinda. 1780. There are hundreds more from the same time. Have you even read the Gita Gobinda? You must have, as an “unapologetic Hindu". Excerpts below. Please ask the government to ban Jayadeva."

Amazon is yet to issue a statement over the matter.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here