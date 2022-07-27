'Boycott Flipkart' Trends on Twitter as T-shirt With Sushant Singh Rajput's Photo Surfaces

Online websites and shopping apps usually resort to unorthodox ways to promote and market their product. However, sometimes, a few products do not seem to sit well with the customers. In a similar incident, Boycott Flipkart began trending on Twitter on Tuesday evening after a T-shirt referring to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘depression’ was found on the website by one of his fans.

The T-shirt included artwork of SSR with the words, “Depression like drowning" accompanying it. Soon after being shared, the image went viral and this is how Boycott Flipkart started trending.

There were also instances where people filed grievances at Flipkart and even served a notice against the online shopping platform for selling T-shirts with a misleading quote. “I will serve notice to @Flipkart tonight (for approving a material which is defaming a deceased) as a common & responsible citizen," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “#flipcart you can’t do marketing of your product by dragging a dead person. Think about there family members..karma will catch you soon."

Earlier, a brand that sells chips and snacks came under attack following an advertisement featuring Ranveer Singh. The ad inadvertently miffed Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans. Ranveer Singh, appearing in the Bingo! ad is hit with the question: Beta, aage Kya Plan Hai? To which Singh’s character responds by talking about paradoxical photons, algorithms, and aliens.

While the ad seemed pretty harmless on the surface and didn’t have any direct references to Sushant Singh itself, his fans, however, believed that Ranveer “mocked" the late actor by talking about science- something the former loved dearly.

“Yeah Sushi has mad angles he knows physics well. Dare to mock him. Dare to wear the same style. Ranveer are you jealous because Sushi earn respect and love from millions and also he has millions of fan? Ranveer I won’t forgive this!" wrote one disgruntled fan.

