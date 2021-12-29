'Boycott Tesla' Trends After SpaceX Satellite's Close Shave With China Space Station

China on Tuesday accused the United States of irresponsible and unsafe conduct in space after two “close encounters" between the newly built Chinese space station and Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellites. In a report submitted to the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, Beijing said that China’s new space station, Tiangong, was forced to manoeuvre in order to avoid colliding with one Starlink satellite in July and with another in October, reported AFP. According to the submitted report, the incidents “constituted dangers to the life or health of astronauts aboard the China Space Station". Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a routine briefing on Tuesday, “The US… ignores its obligations under international treaties, posing a serious threat to the lives and safety of astronauts." The recent developments have also led to a downfall in Musk’s popularity in China.

Musk is the CEO of SpaceX, which is a private American company independent of the US military and space agency NASA. A division of SpaceX, Starlink operates around 2000 satellites. According to its website, Starlink is “developing a low latency, broadband internet system to meet the needs of consumers across the globe."

According to Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, evasive manoeuvres with the aim to reduce collisions are becoming more frequent in space. He told AFP, “We’ve really noticed the increase in the number of close passes since Starlink started getting deployed," adding that any collision would likely “completely demolish" the Chinese space station and kill everyone on board.

Following Beijing’s complaint, ‘Boycott Tesla’ started trending on Chinese social media. Musk is widely popular in China and Tesla has a huge market in the country. However, the recent complaints seemed to have damaged the popularity, at least on social media platforms. According to The Guardian, a user wrote on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, “How ironic that Chinese people buy Tesla, contributing large sums of money so Musk can launch Starlink, and then he (nearly) crashes into China’s space station."

US State Department spokesman Ned Price declined to respond specifically to the Chinese accusations and said while addressing reporters, “We have encouraged all countries with space programs to be responsible actors, to avoid acts that may put in danger astronauts, cosmonauts, others who are orbiting the Earth or who have the potential to."

