Boys Get Into Scuffle at Coaching Centre Reportedly Over Girls, Video Goes Viral

A video of a fistfight between two boys at a coaching center has gone viral on social media. The video that has surfaced online on Twitter shows two students from an institute scuffling reportedly over girls, as per the caption of the clip. From slaps to kicks, the boys are seen angrily beating each other. The video begins with the two boys frantically pushing each other. The situation quickly escalates to a serious fight. Meanwhile, other students in the background are seen cheering for the boys. Their professor then enters the classroom and intervenes, separating the two so that the fight resolves. Watch the video below:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it went viral in no time. While a section of the internet made fun of the incident, many showed genuine concern for the boys involved. A user joked, “Allen is hands down one of the most established MMA/JIU-JITSU institutes in India."

Another added, “Allen should place a security guard in each class."

One more joined, “That guy cheering in the background is me."

Meanwhile, a social media user, who appeared to be concerned about the safety of the kids, highlighted, “The more worrying aspect is how other boys are shouting for the fight instead of intervening. Am sure there would be friends too there. They too didn’t bother to intervene."

One more called it disgraceful, “The fact that people are cheering up and not preventing it seems to be disgraceful."

Although the boys appear to be unharmed, the extent of the injuries remains unclear in the video. In addition to this, the action taken against the two is also unknown as of yet.

