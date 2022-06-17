Brad Mondo to 'Chad': Ryan Gosling's Polarising Look as Ken in 'Barbie'

Ryan Gosling as Ken in Margot Robbie-starrer “Barbie" looks plastic and fantastic but there’s something about the look that’s polarised the Internet. Gosling has platinum blond hair and tanned skin for the look, appearing appropriately plastic in denims baring washboard abs. His own name is embossed on his underwear and he’s sporting a bit of a smirk. Barbie is a Greta Gerwig directorial and going by her past work, fans have their hopes pinned on this being a different type of Barbie film. It also stars notable names like Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Hari Nef, Ncuti Gatwa and Simu Liu.

While many were bowled over by Gosling as Ken, others weren’t so sure. Under Rotten Tomatoes’ Facebook post featuring Ken, one commenter wrote, “Ryan, sweetie, I can’t keep defending you anymore, I’m sorry". “That’s not Ken, that’s a Level 10 Chad," said another. Hairstylist and Youtuber Brad Mondo was a popular choice among people Gosling’s Ken resembled. “I’m legit creeped out by this look lol so I’ll definitely check the movie out in hopes it has a plot twist and ends up being a horror movie," wrote a commenter.

Many were impressed too:

‘Barbie’ is set to arrive in cinemas on July 21, 2023 in the United States. The release date for the much-anticipated live-action adventure from the iconic doll, played by Margot Robbie with a star-studded supporting cast, was announced as part of Warner Bros’ CinemaCon presentation.

The first-look image shows Robbie taking a seat in a pink convertible, flashing a megawatt smile and donning a polka dot headband behind the wheel. Notably, this movie will open against Christopher Nolan’s sprawling ensemble film ‘Oppenheimer’.

Greta Gerwig (Little Women) and Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) have penned the script, and Gerwig serves as director. Producers on ‘Barbie’ also include Robbie via LuckyChap with Tom Ackerley; Mattel’s Robbie Brenner; and David Heyman for Heyday Films. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz are executive producers.

