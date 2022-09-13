Brahmastra Crosses Rs 200 Crore at Box Office, Twitter Asks 'on Which Planet'

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra has been having a successful run at the box office despite all the negativity surrounding it. After registering a record opening of Rs 75 crores worldwide on its opening day and then collecting Rs 85 crores on Saturday, Brahmastra earned Rs 65 on Sunday. This means that film saw a massive decline on Sunday at the box office. However, despite this decline, the total worldwide collection of Brahmastra after its opening weekend stands at Rs 225 crore.

Since Brahmastra has been mired in controversy from months before its release, its box office success has taken many by surprise. There has been an ongoing tussle between those who support the movie and those who don’t. Many sarcastic responses are casting doubt on the Rs 200-crore figure.

Alia Bhatt shared the box office success news on her Instagram account via a video and expressed gratitude towards fans. “A weekend full of light and our hearts full of love," she wrote. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to Twitter and shared the nett box office collection of Brahmastra’s Hindi version. He mentioned that the Hindi version earned Rs 39.5 crore nett on Sunday, taking its total collection in the language to far to Rs 108.5 crore (nett).

The film has now registered the biggest non-festival weekend at the box office, surpassing Sanju which had collected Rs 119 crore within three days of its release. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has also surpassed the likes of Tiger Zinda Hai, Dangal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan with its opening weekend revenue.

