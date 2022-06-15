Brahmastra or Rudraksh? Ranbir-Alia Fans Set Twitter on Fire With Memes After Trailer Drop

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s film Brahmastra is set to release this September. The countdown has now officially begun with the release of the trailer on Wednesday. The movie, according to fans, looks more like a cross between Harry Potter and Marvel movies. While many were left completely awestruck with the trailer, many took the opportunity to make memes over the trailer. One person also wrote that the movie was giving “Rudraksh vibes." Brahmastra Part One: Shiva marks Ranbir and Alia’s first film together. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Karan Johar, who is producing the film via Dharma Productions, had confirmed Shah Rukh Khan will be making a cameo in the film. Here are a few memes:

The new trailer takes fans into Ayan’s Astraverse. The trailer, which features a voiceover by Amitabh Bachchan, reveals that the story of the film is about the god of these astras — Brahmastra and a young boy named Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) on whom the destiny of Brahmastra depends. The trailer offers a glimpse of his simple life as a DJ and how he falls head over heels for Isha (Alia Bhatt). But life takes a startling turn for the couple when Isha learns that Shiva has a connection with the element fire. Watch the trailer:

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in the South. A teaser of the movie was released in Visakhapatnam, with Ranbir, Ayan and Rajamouli coming together to talk about the film. It was at the event that Ranbir revealed Rajamouli’s father, KV Vijayendra Prasad suggested a few changes for the film which lead to a few reshoots.“Ayan made us reshoot for four days after receiving suggestions from SS Rajamouli’s father. This is because he values him so much and we all are very grateful for his contribution to our film," Ranbir said.

