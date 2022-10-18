Brave Manager Confronts Armed Robber in Rajasthan, Averts Bank Robbery in Tense Video

A bank robbery in Rajasthan was successfully averted by the intervention of a courageous lady bank employee, who single-handedly confronted the robber by threatening him with a pair of pliers. The bank robber was holding a knife during the heated altercation. The incident that took place on Saturday, prompted bank manager Poonam Gupta to take the matter into her own hands to prevent the theft. The CCTV footage from the bank shows a masked robber threatening bank employees asking for money. It was at that moment that the manager took a fierce stand and confronted the robber himself.

In the clip, Poonam Gupta tries to reach for her phone when the masked robber tries to attack her. She is supported by other employees who intervene immediately to subdue the attack. The threats did not make them budge as instead of retreating, Gupta then picks up a pair of pliers from the ground. It appears that the weapon fell from the robber’s pocket. For a few seconds, the robber and the bank manager were embroiled in a heated verbal conversation, which in turn scared the robber. The robber then takes off from the bank and runs away.

The robbery attempt took place at the Marudhara Gramin Bank in Shri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. According to a report by Indian Express, at the time of the incident, Rs. 30 lakh was held in the bank. Reportedly, the accused was later apprehended by the police who claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The CCTV footage of the heated incident has now gone viral on social media, leaving internet users lauding the courage of the lady bank manager. Watch the clip here:

A barrage of Twitterati appreciated the efforts of the bank manager. A user wrote, “Hats off to the courage shown by the lady bank manager!"

Another added, “Very brave officer, and should be appreciated for her work in saving bank and customer money."

One more commented, “She is incredibly brave. There is so much to learn from her."

“Respect for the exemplary courage, big salute. But we lack in self-defense. Hope, some responsible authorities would work on this aspect of the incident," said another.

The viral CCTV footage has amassed over 163 thousand views on the micro-blogging site. No reports of injury were recorded after the altercation.

