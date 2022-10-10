Brave Woman Yelling at Bear to Leave Her Car Proves Mother's Scolding is Universal

A mother’s scolding is something that has the power to do the extraordinary. One look or one scolding is enough for a child to behave themselves and listen to their mother almost instantly. But reprimanding a dangerous black bear? Is that even possible? Well, it seems like this woman has proved that a mother’s scolding is universal and that it holds the potential to even school an untamed, wild bear.

Recently, a video that has been widely circulating on the social network community Reddit shows a woman shouting at a black bear to get down from her car. The now-viral video has been posted by a Reddit account named Souled Out.

The footage captured on camera reveals someone driving a car when they spot a bear approaching a residence and trying to open a car’s window. The clever bear can be seen unlocking the car door with ease and hopping inside it, much to the shock of the woman in the other car.

However, without an ounce of fear in her heart, the woman seems to have already decided on how to tackle the dangerous situation. In the rest of the shaky video clip, we see the courageous woman advancing toward the car, shouting at the grizzly to “Get out" as if it were a domestic pet.

The bear looks baffled, holding a food packet in its mouth and staring at the woman. After yelling at the beast multiple times asking the animal to get out of her car, the bear finally obliges. It drops the food packet in the car seat, jumps out of the vehicle, and flees to the streets, disappearing into the forest.

The video has bamboozled the wits out of the Reddit users who dashed to the comments to share their thoughts. While one user wrote, “That was a pretty bold response," another mentioned, “I need her as a friend to help me with confidence."

Others jokingly sympathized with the bear. “The look on the bear’s face looks just like my dogs when they get yelled at," pointed out one user. “The bear looks so sad," noted a second.

The video has so far garnered 94 percent upvotes with more than 3.1k comments. What do you have to say about this bizarre yet hilarious video?

