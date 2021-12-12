Brazil Healthcare Workers Make Christmas Tree With Empty COVID-19 Vaccine Vials

It’s that time of the year again. Sparkling lights, cold winds, steaming hot beverages, and the aroma of festivities induced Christmas and the advent of a new year. The world, still healing from the wounds of the pandemic, is kitting up in the necessary decorations of Christmas. But the scars still persist. Healthcare workers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, decided to embellish the metaphorical wounds in the most creative way. To commemorate the unfortunate days gone by and the hopeful future to come, the healthcare workers at the Ernani Agrocola Municipal Health Centre made a Christmas tree out of empty vials of COVID-19 and influenza flu vaccines, reported AFP.

The vials were joined together to take the shape of the traditional pine tree and were adorned with flickering lights. Atop the tree was the ceremonial north star completing the structure. According to the healthcare professionals at the Municipal Health Centre, the Christmas tree made of vaccine vials was arranged to raise awareness about vaccination.

Take a look:

Brazil has reported the second-highest number of deaths in the world. The death toll in Brazil stands at roughly 6,16,000 deaths, only second to the United States, which reported close to 8,00,000 COVID-19 deaths.

According to estimates, as of December 9, around 65.5 percent of Brazil’s population is fully-vaccinated. However, Brazilians are in anguish due to the country’s president, Jair Bolsonaro’s mismanagement pertaining to the pandemic. Bolsonaro, who himself is unvaccinated still, drew scorn due to relaxed restrictions against unvaccinated travellers arriving at Brazilian shores.

The health regulator of Brazil, Anvisa, suggested a ‘vaccination passport’ for the travellers arriving in Brazil. The suggestion was brutally shunned by the president. However, Brazil did put up a 5-day quarantine rule for un-jabbed visitors. The Health Minister of Brazil, Marcelo Queiroga, announced that the travellers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test upon the commencement of their 5-day-long quarantine.

