Brazil Man Ends Up in Hospital After Performing Nose Job On Himself

The Internet is a great place to learn and try new things but there’s a limit to it. A man in Brazil learned it the hard way and landed in the hospital after attempting to perform cosmetic nose surgery on himself. The man who remains unidentified was rushed to a hospital in Brazil’s Sao Paulo after failing in an attempt to perform a nose job using DIY methods he saw in a YouTube video. He reportedly used 70 percent alcohol to clean the cuts, did not wear gloves and did not even clean off the blood afterwards to avoid opening the stitches, reported G1

After being kept under observation for a few hours, the man was later let go.

“Home rhinoplasty" videos which also include footage from an actual surgery have become quite popular on the internet of late. Doctors have warned against any attempt to perform such complicated surgery stating it’s like to leave the person looking worse and could lead to serious health complications. Some of the risks associated with “home rhinoplasty" include necrosis, infections, nasal obstruction and anaphylactic shock.

“There is a risk of necrosis, a risk of infection for having done it without asepsis and for using non-sterile material, and a risk of very large nasal obstruction. The incisions made in a rhinoplasty need to be very precise, in well-defined places to avoid this risk," said Rodrigo Lacerda, plastic surgeon specialising in rhinoplasty and a member of the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery.

He added that performing rhinoplasty procedures at home was only likely to worsen the appearance as it’s not possible to do without knowing the nasal anatomy, which is very complex."

In a similar incident in 2016, a UK man performed abdominal surgery on himself to remove eight millimetres of stitches left by surgeons inside his body after an operation nearly 2 decades ago. While he initially tried to get dates from a surgeon, he decided to take charge of things after the appointment was cancelled twice, reported BBC. Luckily, the attempt was successful and he was able to remove the stitches without much complication.

