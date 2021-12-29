Brazilian Man Sets Record For Tightrope Walking Between Two Hot Air Balloons

A man who is now hailed as a daredevil has set a new slackline world record as he walked successfully between two hot air balloons at a height more than a mile above the ground. Rafael Zugno Bridi (34) balanced his body precariously on a narrow inch-wide slackline among the clouds over Praia Grande in his native country Brazil, Dailymail reported.

He walked on the slackline barefoot at a height of 6,131ft in the air. After achieving this feat, he broke the record of the highest ever tightrope walk at more than double the height of Burj Khalifa which stands at 2,722ft.

Bridi described himself as a person “driven by challenges". He said that he wanted to walk barefoot between two hot air balloons above the ground as he wanted to “experience the sensation of floating and freedom". He was well aware that even a small mistake could have resulted in a catastrophe. He said that he achieved that state of concentration during the tightrope walk that he was having no clue what was going through his head.

Advertisement

“I like records that are hard to beat. My attention is fully focused on ensuring that all procedures are followed in detail. It involved many years of dedication to the sport and especially to safety. I always have the best equipment, the best team, and the most up-to-date knowledge," Bridi said.

In case of doubts, Bridi takes help from his team so that everything goes smoothly flows in an incredible way. He said that his friends were nervous when he decided to walk on the slackline above the ground for the first time. But now they are all immensely proud of his achievement.

Bridi is a professional athlete and walking on slacklines was part of his daily routine.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.