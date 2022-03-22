Brazilian Woman Hospitalised with Trapped Gas as She Couldn't Fart in Front of Partner

In a bizarre incident, a Brazilian singer revealed that she landed in the hospital with trapped gas because she was embarrassed about farting in front of her boyfriend. Pocah, whose real name is Viviane de Queiroz Pereira and who is 27 years old, took to her Instagram stories to share her gas problem with her fans and followers. The story disappeared after 24 hours. As per a LADbible report, the 27-year-old dropped a handful of images of herself, in which she can be seen inside a hospital. She was following proper COVID protocols, as she was wearing a face mask. While sharing the pictures, the 27-year-old reportedly revealed how she woke up with unbearable stomach pain early in the morning and ended up in the hospital. She further assured her fans that she is fine now.

The Brazillian singer was quoted as saying by the publication, “I woke up at 5.30 am with severe stomach pains and ended up in the hospital. But that's it, guys. I'm now fine. Just an accumulation of trapped farts.”

This is not all. The singer asked all to learn through her experience and goes on to advise all her female fans to not be ashamed of farting in front of men because more embarrassing than this is being diagnosed with ‘trapped farts’. While advising the 27-year-old reportedly said, “Girls, don't be ashamed to fart in front of your guy, because what's embarrassing is not letting your guy sleep because you're in discomfort, going to the hospital with your guy, and the diagnosis being 'trapped farts'.”

Further, Pocah blamed a thread on TikTok that suggested she should ignore the stomach pains, and being influenced by the thread, she did exactly the same, which forced her to undergo several medical tests before revealing what was the actual problem.

