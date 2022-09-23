Breaking Bad Star Bryan Cranston Voiced for Lord Rama in 1993 Film 'Ramayana'

If you are a 90s kid, we are sure you must have watched the animated film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama. The movie was never released in Indian theatres but was telecasted on Cartoon Network regularly. However, not many people are aware that Japanese film director Yugo Sako was behind it and it was made on the 40th anniversary of Indo-Japanese diplomatic relations. In the US, the movie was released as Warrior Prince or The Prince of Light: The Legend of Ramayana. This version was majorly edited so that the American audience could easily understand the Indian mythological story.

Not many people know, in this version, Breaking Bad fame Bryan Cranston voiced Lord Rama and Tom Wyner as Ravana.

Also, the the Hindi version of the movie had Arun Govil voicing for Lord Rama, Amrish Puri as Raavan and Namrata Sawhney as Sita. On the other hand, the English dubbed version had Nikhil Kapoor, Uday Mathan and Rael Padmasee voicing for the respective roles.

Meanwhile, earlier, video of two school kids rattling off details from the epics Mahabharata and Ramayana had Twitter in awe. Shared by a user who goes by Byomkesh, the video displays the terrific memory of the two little boys, who were asked a host of questions from the two magnum opuses. One boy was asked about the five Pandava brothers from the Mahabharata, Arjun’s guru Dronacharya, Dronacharya’s son Ashwathama, the sons of Bheem and Ghatotkach, the four “yugas" among a range of other questions.

The second boy, a KG 2 student, was asked to trace the expansive ancestry of Ram. He, much like the other kid, rattled it off without a moment’s hesitation. The other boy took over seamlessly from him and in tandem, the two traced the ancestry all the way back to Brahma.

The kids were seen in school uniform and asked the questions by a person who did not appear on camera.

