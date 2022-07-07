'Breaking the Trend': Gita Gopinath Features on Wall of Former IMF Chief Economists

Earlier this year, Gita Gopinath made history as the deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund. Before this, she had already made history by being the first woman chief economist at the IMF. Making India proud again, she has now taken to Twitter to share an image of the wall that features all the Chief Economists of IMF. “Breaking the trend," she wrote. “I joined the wall of former Chief Economists of the IMF," she further mentioned. Mysuru-born Gita Gopinath took up the role of deputy managing director in January 2022. In the image, Gita can be seen standing next to the wall and pointing towards her image. Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather over 36K likes. “You deserve it! You bring happy smile for all who think about economics! Please think of poor in India because theyre kept in a capacity unable to think of themselves! You ideas& words may matter a lot! All the best!" wrote a Twitter user. Another peron wrote, “I could see on the wall that you are the only woman amongst all the men. Just realised that you were the first woman chief economist of IMF. Congratulations for breaking the trend."

“I believe that Gita—universally recognized as one of the world’s leading macroeconomists—has precisely the expertise that we need for the FDMD role at this point. Indeed, her particular skill set—combined with her years of experience at the Fund as Chief Economist—make her uniquely well qualified. She is the right person at the right time," said IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva, IMF’s Managing Director, earlier, while making the announcement.

Gita was the first-ever woman chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). She joined the fund in October 2018 and led new IMF analytical research on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination targets as well as on climate change mitigation. She played a key role in drafting a $50 billion proposal on ending Covid-19 pandemic by vaccinating at least 40 per cent people of all countries by the end of 2021 and at least 60 per cent by the first half of 2022. Her proposal won praise and later endorsed by the World Bank, the World Trade Organization and the World Health Organization.

