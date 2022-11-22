'Breaks My Heart': Woman Shares About Trans Hatred Online, Urges People to be Kind

Many people on the internet share their inspiring journey. Doing the same, an Instagram user who goes by the name Trintrin explained what is it like to be transgender. Her real name is Trinetra and she works as a doctor and her story of dealing with hate from all across the globe has now gone viral. “If the pediatrics department taught me anything, it’s that hate isn’t something you’re born with. I’ve played with kids, laughed with them, drawn butterflies and airplanes for them, and not one of them asked me why my voice sounded like a man’s," she wrote in the caption. Further, she mentioned that as a child she was taught to fear transgender people.

“It breaks my heart that so many of these kids might one day grow up to talk to trans people like me this way. Society would’ve taught them to in a few years," she wrote. As per the doctor, its the society that brings hatred into the mind of young ones. She also fears that one day the kids that she is playing with might also question her.

Advertisement

In the caption, she also posed a question for the trans community. She wrote that there is something that the community needs to ask itself: “how quick it is to assume someone “passes" or comfortably assimilates into cis society and to what degree." Have a look at the post:

Trinetra’s story has now gone viral and is garnering so much support from netizens. “It’s truly disturbing I remember when I go to my university washroom with my friends and while having conversations with them & some other department girls use to give such a weird look to me as like there’s a ghost entered in the room, seems funny sometimes but heartbreaking because it hurts mentally sometimes, Anyways I wish all the best wishes to all my trans sisters and bros," commented an Instagram user.

Advertisement

Another person wrote, “These comments show more about the people that posted them than it does about you. Gender doesn’t define you . Your work and your intentions do. People can be cruel and unkind. Do not pay any attention to them."

What is your take on her story?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here