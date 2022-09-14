'Breathtaking': Indian Railways Shares Stunning Pictures of Jammu And Kashmir's Chenab Bridge

The Ministry of Railways recently shared some awe-inspiring pictures of the world’s highest single arc bridge - Chenab Rail Bridge - located in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Railways managed to capture a substantial amount of attention after an amazing set of pictures of the Chenab Bridge surfaced on social media through their official Twitter account.

The images capture the bridge from different angles and in vibrant shades. An element that all the pictures share is the clouds that are spread across the landscape and add another aesthetic layer to it. Sharing the picture, the Ministry of Railways, in the caption wrote, “A sight of breathtakingly beautiful Chenab Bridge."

Take a look at the pictures:

Advertisement

Since being shared, the pictures have received almost 16,000 likes and several thousand netizens registering their reactions through retweets and comments. “Just too good," one user wrote.

Another tagged the picture as, “Engineering and Perseverance in rich splendour."

This user said, “Indian Railways should be very proud of themselves! Truly magnificent structure! Would love to read about its construction," and tagged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the comment section.

One user compared the Chenab River to the “magical roads of Disney movies."

Advertisement

Chiming in, another said, “A path to a fantasy world."

Calling it the “development at its highest peak," one user wrote, “Absolutely breath-taking view."

The 1,315-metre-long Chenab Bridge is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL). The highest single-arch railway bridge in the world was inaugurated on August 13 this year. The construction of the bridge was sanctioned in 2004 but got delayed due to extreme weather conditions.

Designed by a software called Tekla, the bridge has a high-grade structural steel that can withstand temperatures ranging from minus 10 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here