'Breathtaking': Time Lapse Video Captures Crescent Moon Setting Behind Seattle Tower

Often the onlookers are left speechless when the night sky is brightened up by the beauty of the moon. And now, a photographer brought the moon’s exquisiteness to Twitter in a short clip. Sigma Sreedharan, the photographer, captured a timelapse video of the crescent moon setting behind the Space Needle in Seattle. And it looks like a view straight out of a selenophile’s dream. Risen high in the sky, the moon slowly sinks behind the horizon. The photographer tweeted, “Here’s a timelapse video of last night’s crescent moon setting behind the Space Needle in Seattle. The still I posted yesterday is one from this sequence. Planned with Photo Pills and shot with Sony A7R4, Sony 200-600mm lens at 600mm, f/6.3, ISO 1250, 1/8 sec." Check out the clip here:

Advertisement

Social media users were in awe of the capture. Many called it dreamy, an impressive video, perfectly showcasing the photographer’s talents. “The time lapse is so bizarre because the lack of stars makes it feel like the moon is just casually walking by instead of the whole Earth rotating," a Twitter user wrote.

Another user commented, “This is breathtaking. I’ve lived near Seattle since 2006 and every time I see the Needle my chest still swells with pride. This just takes it to a whole new level."

“Looks like a scene straight out of science fiction. Brilliant little clip!" read a third comment.

Advertisement

The wonderful shot from the waxing crescent moon on Sunday was not a coincidence. As it was the first phase after the New Moon, this was a great time to see the features of the moon's surface.

Advertisement

A Twitter user asked Ms Sreedharan, “what is the out-of-focus stuff in the low background and how did you get the moon and Space Needle both in focus?"

In a reply to this question, the Seattle-based photographer wrote, “That is the power lines. I removed it in the still, but too much work to edit it out of 400 photos in the time-lapse. I am far enough away from the space needle that focusing on the space needle has the moon in my hyper-focal distance, allowing both objects to appear sharp."

What do you think of this beautiful video?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here