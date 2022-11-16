Brendan Hunt From 'Ted Lasso' Channels Inner Lady Gaga in Fiery 'Bad Romance' Performance

Brendan Hunt AKA Coach Beard from ‘Ted Lasso’ channeled his inner Lady Gaga while performing ‘Bad Romance’ to a raving crowd. He delivered the fiery performance at the annual Thundergong! benefit concert hosted by Ted Lasso star and Hunt’s co-star Jason Sudeikis, reported Billboard. Not only did he sing and strut about the stage, but also whipped out a hula hoop during the song’s bridge and had an impressive go at it.

The Thundergong! benefit is held annually to support amputees in need of prosthetic care and it raised nearly $600,000 this year. It was held at the Uptown Theatre in Kansas City.

Hunt quote-tweeted the video of himself after it went viral, writing, “‘Twas for charity! Please consider donating to Steps of Faith @movingamputees and their efforts to provide amputees with life-changing prosthetic limbs, even if you’re not a Little Monster."

“Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard singing Bad Romance by Lady Gaga is the best thing you’ll see today," a Twitter user wrote. “I don’t even need to know the context. This is amazing," tweeted another. “I did not know how much I needed this in my life until now," wrote another Twitter user.

As per the Billboard report, this year’s Thundergong! benefit concert also featured Will Forte, Fred Armisen, Wynonna Judd and other stars.

