Bride and Groom Who Have Been Dead 30 Years Just Tied the Knot in Karnataka

A Twitter user recently shared his experience of attending one of the most unique weddings. Wondering what was unique about the wedding? It was a marriage of a dead bride and groom. Youtuber Anny Arun took to Twitter and shared the wedding rituals through a thread where each post displayed processions that went into observing this peculiar event.

The user explained the tradition, prevalent in Dakshina Kannada, in which a person who dies during birth is married off to another person who also passed away during birth. “I am attending a marriage today. You might ask why it deserves a tweet. Well, the groom is dead actually. And the bride is dead too. Like about 30 years ago,” the user wrote, starting the thread.

The wedding is performed by the family members of the deceased and includes all processions similar to a regular wedding. “Two families will go to each other’s house for the engagement, there will be a marriage procession, and finally tying the knots,” the user explained.

He then showed the various rituals that are performed at the wedding. The groom’s family brings a “Dhare Saree” which the bride will wear.

The bride gets ready and the pair is made to perform seven rounds before proceeding further.

The user mentioned that even though the bride and groom are dead, the atmosphere is not like a funeral. “It is as jovial as any other marriage. Everyone cracking jokes and keeping the mood high. It is a celebration of marriage,” wrote the user.

Another rule of this tradition is that kids and unmarried people are not allowed to witness the marriage. The wedding then involved the main ritual and the customs that are associated with it. Take a look:

The marriage culminates here with the bride being adorned with the Mangalasutra.

After the wedding is done, the bride and the groom are made to take the blessing of the gods and the elders. After it’s done, scrumptious food is served on banana leaves.

What do you have to say about this interesting wedding?

