Bride Blows Dust Off Of Her Wedding Vows, Groom's Reaction is Priceless

Weddings are joyous occasions and can be made even more fun if the bride or groom have hilarious tricks up their sleeves. This bride from South Carolina certainly knew what it would take to make her groom and their family laugh. In a clip now making rounds on the internet, at the altar, the bride can be seen blowing off fake dust from her vows written on a paper before she proceeds to read from it. The caption over the video read, “When you have been together for 15 years." The groom first looks baffled then breaks into laughter along with the families. Even the wedding officiant cannot hold himself back. Take a look here:

Social media users were left in splits. Many tagged couples they knew who had been dating for a while now. Several suggested they should do this at their weddings too. Others mentioned this is going to be them at the altar. An Instagram user wrote, “I keep watching this and could watch it a million times more! So funny!" Another user wrote, “If ‘about damn time’ was a person."

According to WYFF News, the couple Byron and Christie Jefferies were introduced through mutual friends in 2006 at Clemson University. However, the journey to the wedding altar was not easy for the couple. They suffered financial hardships through the recession before Byron unexpectedly lost his father in 2011. Both decided then to focus on their healing and trying to get back on their feet. The wait finally paid off. When Byron achieved his dream to be an architect and professor of architecture, he proposed to Christie at Clemson University surrounded by family and friends - the place where they first met in November 2021. The couple tied the knot on October 15 at the School House Venue in Travelers Rest.

