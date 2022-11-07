Bride Demands Wedding Guests To Pay Rs 24,200 Cash Gift as ‘Custom’

There are bizarre wedding customs in the world and they leave us amazed. Be it guests beating the groom’s feet with a cane or dried fish in South Korea to the crying ritual followed in China. But this bride-to-be has demanded a certain amount from her guests as a normal custom. A woman posted a long note on Reddit about her friend asking her to bring £250 (Rs 24,200) as her wedding gift from every guest.

In the long message, the woman shared that she has been friends with the bride-to-be for more than a decade and the wedding is supposed to be in March, next year.

The woman had been planning a customised gift for the couple but when her friend reached out asking about the same she was happy to know what she wanted instead.

“I was told I had to bring a minimum of £250 cash as my wedding gift to them. I was shocked by this as that’s a lot of money, especially considering that I have to fly out and get a hotel. When I questioned her about this, she said it was the bare minimum every guest had to bring and that anyone who didn’t wasn’t allowed into the wedding," she wrote.

When the woman confronted her about the same, she told her that it wasn’t appropriate to make such demands and that she felt uncomfortable with this situation. “She (the bride) brushed it off saying it was normal and customary in Belgium as all the money goes towards getting the newlyweds a house," she added.

The woman shared that she was okay to give a little cash towards the tradition but was also sceptical about it. She also felt like a “cash grab" as the wedding has around 97 guests. She even tried to research such traditions online but couldn’t get any information.

When she confronted her friend for the same, she had a meltdown by stating that it would not be fair for her other guests who are willing to pay the said amount and won’t be comfortable with her being there. The bride even told her that her father had promised her three grand as his gift for the couple.

The woman later decided to thank her friend for the invitation and told her that there were possibilities she won’t be going to her wedding.

