Bride Puts Sindoor on Groom, Chooses 'Kunwardaan' for 'Gender Equality'

Each person has their preferences when it comes to marriage. Indian marriages involve a lot of rituals. After all, Desis are known for their relentless enthusiasm when it comes to “big fat Indian wedding" festivities. A video that has recently gone viral shows a woman talking about marriage rituals, but with a catch. She described in detail the changes that she had made at her wedding ceremony. The woman explained how she was not a “typical" bride and worked in gender. Therefore, she was against kanyadaan, maang bharna and mangalsutra. “So mangalsutra is something that I have got off the table but sindoor is something that has to be put," she said. The bride further goes on to explain how the couple has decided to put sindoor not just on the bride but also on the groom.

This is not the only change that the couple decided to make. In addition to kanyadaan, the couple added a corresponding activity named “kunwardaan." Typically, kanyadaan is a ritual where bride’s father puts her hand in groom’s hand signifying that she is now the responsibility of her husband. She explains how her to-be-husband was not so happy with this idea. “He wanted to do a laundaden but then in the interest of being proper we went for a kunwardaan."

The video has sparked an intense backlash among netizens. Since being uploaded, it has managed to gather over 465K views. Many people are questioning how gender equality was half done in the wedding. “Why these kind of woke people are getting married? Isn’t marriage a old institution according to these wokes?," wrote a person. Another person wrote, “Why the Mehndi on the hands? Why lehnga choli? When people have more money and less common sense, I guess this is what happens." Here are a few reactions:

Traditions and rituals have been a subject of debate in India for a long time. Whether one believes in the system or not is a matter of personal choice. However, it is always crucial to make an informed choice. India is trying to adopt a logical and progressive outlook, and each small effort can make a huge difference. Several people on Twitter questioned the video and asked why the couple didn’t opt for a court marriage instead.

