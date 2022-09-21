Bride Surprises Grandma by Wearing her Wedding Gown, Internet Gets Emotional

Getting married to someone you love is one of the best feelings indeed. To mark the special occasion, the bride and the groom start their wedding shopping a few months before their big day. For the bride, the bridal gown is given the most prominence since every woman wants to look gorgeous on her wedding day.

While some people embark on a shopping spree to select the perfect wedding dress, others follow the traditional practice of wearing their mother’s or grandmother’s bridal gown. This particular bride cleverly blended both. She chose to wear a new gown for her wedding, however, changed it immediately afterwards. The reason will bring a smile to your face.

Advertisement

The heartwarming video was shared by a wedding photography account named light cannon films. The video captured the bride, Laura, sneaking out of her reception just before the post-wedding ritual of a father and daughter dance. She disappeared behind closed doors to quickly don her grandmother’s wedding dress.

Top showsha video

Laura’s granny seemed to wonder what was going on, oblivious of the bride’s sweet surprise for her. Soon Laura appeared before her eyes, wearing the traditional bridal gown her grandma wore at her wedding ages ago.

Advertisement

The old woman was moved to tears at the surreal sight, unable to believe her eyes. Laura quickly went in to hug and kiss her grandma with a smile. The bride then started to have a little sway-dance with her father as her grandmother watched the duo with eyes full of love.

The text inserted in the video recorded the old woman saying, “It is my gown," multiple times, still unable to get over her granddaughter’s amazing gesture.

“Laura honoured her grandmother by changing into her wedding dress at the reception," read the caption.

Advertisement

The touching video made netizens emotional. They then expressed their emotions in the comment section. While one user wrote, “Damn, I wasn’t trying to cry today," another lavished, “What a dedication and expression of love for her Grandmom. You look stunning."

The now-viral visual seemed to have left a lasting impression on people’s minds garnering over 34.1 million views and amassing a whopping 2.1 million likes.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here