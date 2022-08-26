Bride-To-Be Shops Bridal Gown At Rs 2300, Netizens Can't Praise The Woman Enough

Your wedding day marks one of the most memorable events of your life. Most females start the quest of finding the perfect wedding dress, at least one month before their wedding. Many are even ready to spend quite a hefty amount on their favourite wedding dress to look special that day.

However, lately, a video that has taken the Internet by shock and surprise shows a woman buying a wedding gown at a meagre cost of about Rs 2300, from an online shopping website.

On Tik Tok, the bride-to-be shared her story of buying a wedding dress for just 25 pounds. The woman who goes by her username lorenaaruelass on Tik Tok narrated that she had been looking for a wedding gown for the past 12 days before her marriage ceremony. She had even asked for help from the Tik Tok users regarding which dress to wear on her big day.

Advertisement

The woman admitted that since she was a bit overweight, she was on the lookout for slimming wedding gowns for herself. The Tik Tok video revealed her trying on a few beautiful wedding downs, but none touched her heart. After putting on a few more dresses, the soon-to-be bride finally settled for the one she had bought from the online shopping website, Amazon.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The most intriguing part of the bridal gown was that it was priced at only 25 pounds, roughly Rs 2352. The gorgeous wedding gown had a V-neck cut-out with laces on the sleeves and the skirt below. The flash of a smile on her face confirmed that she had found the perfect wedding dress for her marriage.

Advertisement

No sooner than the video surfaced on the Internet, netizens lauded the woman for her brilliant choice at such a convenient rate. While some Tik Tokers praised her gorgeous attire, others poured their best wishes for her wedding.

However, it is not the first time a woman ditched lavish wedding dresses on her wedding day. In another viral Tik Tok video, a woman named Jillian Lynch wore a wedding gown she bought from a thrift store for 3.75 dollars.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here