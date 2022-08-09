Bride-to-be Wants Guests to Pay for Their Meals at Wedding, Leaves Internet Shocked

Weddings are all fun and excited until some drama kicks in and make it even more interesting. Weddings are all about decor, lavish meals and catching up with the family. However, imagine reaching the venue all dressed up but the host asks you to pay for the food you are about to have. Shocked? Don’t be! As we all know planning and executing a wedding can be a hard task. It becomes even more stressful when we lose track of the budget at the last moment. Looking at the scenario, a bride-to-be has recently shared a message in which she is asking for advice from everyone on what should she do as she is unable to arrange meals for her guests.

Recently, a bride-to-be went cold feet when she went into a dilemma regarding her failed budget. She shared a post on Facebook which was later posted to a Reddit group titled ‘r/weddingshaming’. The post on Redditt was captioned, “Bride fails to budget appropriately, wants her guests to pay for her reception."

Advertisement

In her Facebook post which later went viral on Redditt, the bride-to-be asked for suggestions from netizens by writing, “Did anyone ask their guests to pay for their meals? Everything is so expensive at the moment. We’re either going to postpone our October wedding, cancel the guest part or ask our guests to pay for their meals in lieu of gifts. I’ve sent the invites out so not sure how we’d go about it. Please help. I’m stressed and sad."

Many users sympathized with the bride and understood her point and shared their stories in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “Personally if I was asked to pay for my food within reason instead of a gift I would be really happy with that. So long as that was the understanding from the start. Some people just want to spend the day with their family and friends I see no issue with that."

Advertisement

While another one commented, “I agree. I would’ve been totally fine with going to a wedding like this. She’s basically saying, “I’d rather have you at my wedding than any material gifts."

We can totally feel the pain of the bride as weddings can be a tricky affair. So, think of either enjoying the day or pleasing others.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here