Bride Wears Tactile Wedding Dress for Visually Impaired Groom to Feel Her Beauty

American digital creator Kelly Ann tied the knot with her boyfriend Anthony S. Ferraro who is a visually impaired Para Judo player. To make their wedding day memorable, Kelly decided to wear a tactile dress that was embedded with woven cotton flowers and lace so Anthony could feel how she looked. Kelly got her dress custom-made for the occasion so that Anthony could perceive the beauty of his bride through sensation. According to USA Today, Kelly knew that Anthony liked the touch of soft fabrics and velvet and approached bridal boutique, Loulette Bride to create a dress that included woven flowers made of cotton fabric, a velvet waistband and plush fabrics like chiffon and lace. Speaking to USA Today Kelly said that the whole time at the aisle she was whispering to Anthony “touch my dress, touch my dress.” Kelly added that it made her happy to know her husband could feel and enjoy her dress as much as she did.

The couple who first met in 2018 through mutual friends had their first date at the New York premiere of Anthony's documentary, A Shot in the Dark, which narrates his journey as a blind wrestler and athlete. Kelly, on her part, researched more about blindness and those who can perceive some light, like Anthony, reported USA Today.

Advertisement

Anthony posted the Instagram Reel which captured some of the moments of his wedding day. The couple were seen walking down the aisle together after they were pronounced husband and wife. The couple were seen surrounded by their friends and family members. The wedding took place on October 2 and the couple were seen enjoying their first dance, while Anthony also sang with his electric guitar. The text on the TikTok video read, “You can’t reach your full potential without that special person.” Anthony also described Kelly as his “camera girl, best friend” and his partner in crime in the Reel shared on October 14.

Anthony told USA Today that Kelly is his eyes in this world, but “for her to have a dress custom made so I could feel and touch it meant the world to me.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.